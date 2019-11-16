TDP to take Andhra Pradesh's English medium, media gag issues to Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked his MPs to raise the issues related to the State, including Special Category Status and the pending provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, prominently during the winter session of Parliament.

The Bills likely to be introduced during the session and the possible stand of different political parties on various issues were discussed. The party’s stance on Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, scrapping of Article 370 and developments in Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed.

The party MPs said the first question would be with regard to classical status for Telugu language and Centre for Excellence. Naidu asked them to explain how Andhra led from the front for linguistic-based States, what was done for the promotion of Telugu language and the negligence of the present government should be raised.

“Language is an identity of culture and traditions and conserving such an important cultural inheritance should be the responsibility of everyone in the State. The YSRC government is neglecting it. We are not against English teaching, but Telugu language should not be neglected. There is no compromise on the issue and it has to be raised prominently during the winter session of the Parliament,” he said.

TDP MPs were also asked to expose the double standards and doublespeak of the YSRC. “It sang a different tune when it was in the Opposition and now it is singing a different tune when it is in power. ‘Tughluq’ attitude of the government should be exposed and the ruling party insulting the national flag should also be explained,” he said.

Naidu also wanted his party to raise the issue of the State government’s effort to rename the Prathibha Puraskars named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The Government Order 2430 brought to muzzle the freedom of the press should also be raised, he said.