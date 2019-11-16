Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP to take Andhra Pradesh's English medium, media gag issues to Parliament

The party MPs said the first question would be with regard to classical status for Telugu language and Centre for Excellence.

Published: 16th November 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked his MPs to raise the issues related to the State, including Special Category Status and the pending provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, prominently during the winter session of Parliament. 

The Bills likely to be introduced during the session and the possible stand of different political parties on various issues were discussed. The party’s stance on Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, scrapping of Article 370 and developments in Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed. 

The party MPs said the first question would be with regard to classical status for Telugu language and Centre for Excellence. Naidu asked them to explain how Andhra led from the front for linguistic-based States, what was done for the promotion of Telugu language and the negligence of the present government should be raised. 

“Language is an identity of culture and traditions and conserving such an important cultural inheritance should be the responsibility of everyone in the State. The YSRC government is neglecting it. We are not against English teaching, but Telugu language should not be neglected. There is no compromise on the issue and it has to be raised prominently during the winter session of the Parliament,” he said. 

TDP MPs were also asked to expose the double standards and doublespeak of the YSRC. “It sang a different tune when it was in the Opposition and now it is singing a different tune when it is in power. ‘Tughluq’ attitude of the government should be exposed and the ruling party insulting the national flag should also be explained,” he said. 

Naidu also wanted his party to raise the issue of the State government’s effort to rename the Prathibha Puraskars named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The Government Order 2430 brought to muzzle the freedom of the press should also be raised, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Parliament Winter session Telugu Desam party Andhra Pradesh media gag Andhra Pradesh special status
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp