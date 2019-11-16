Town beautification works begin in Guntur's Narasaraopet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSR Congress MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and civic officials have vowed to take up works for Narasaraopet beautification. In this regard, the officials have started plantation of saplings on parks, roadsides and dividers in all the 34 wards of the town. Fencing works were also taken up to protect the plants.

MLA Srinivasa Reddy, who has been conducting his ‘Dial your MLA’ programme every Monday to receive grievances from the residents, said sanitation, widening of roads and developing junctions were his top priority, adding that a plan was proposed for setting up of an idol of Gautam Buddha at the town entrance.

He urged the public to cooperate with the civic officials and stop using plastic bags. Municipal chief Siva Reddy said LED street lights would be installed across the town and that awareness campaigns on poster-free and plastic-free Narasaraopet were being conducted regularly.