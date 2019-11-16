US envoy to India Kenneth Juster visits Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation command centre
VISAKHAPATNAM: US Ambassador to India Kenneth Ian Juster along with Consul General Joel Reifman visited the command control centre of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here. They were received by GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, and Fluentgrid Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer GS Murali Krishna on their arrival.
The Commissioner briefed them about the City Operations Centre, while Fluentgrid team headed by Murali Krishna gave a presentation of the City Operations Centre—implemented using Fluentgrid Actilligence platform and explained the smart elements implemented as part of the Smart City project.