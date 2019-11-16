US sailors visit juvenile home for girls in Vishakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The mood among inmates of Government Children Home for Girls at Chinagadili was upbet when US Marines and US Navy sailors visited the home as a part of ongoing tri-services exercise Tiger Triumph here on Friday. They participated in various sports events and danced with the visiting guests.

It was one of the good opportunities for the underprivileged girls when 45 sailors of US Navy and US Marine fill their role as US ambassadors in playing sports and interacting with these children. The girls enjoyed the most and gave equal joy in return to the sailors, who would cherish these moments for a long time.

The event provided three hours of fun for both sailors and children and it was organised by Ken Foundation Society. The sailors are part of more than 500 US Marines and sailors, who are in the city, to participate in nine-day joint exercise with 1,200 Indian soldiers, sailors, and airmen include the INS Jalashwa (L41) and USS Germantown.

The sailors and girls played volleyball, kho-kho, throw ball, tug of war (rope pulling) and they danced together on Tollywood numbers.

“These girls are our future and it’s our duty help them achieve their dreams. We have to invest in them now for good tomorrow,” John Drew Giblin, public affairs officer, U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, said.

“Nothing gives more pleasure than engaging with these girls,” he added. “We used the sports and cultural events as tools to entertain these girls and engage with them,” US Marine Corps 1st Lieutenant Tori Sharpe said. “These are talented and ambitious girls and some of them told me that they would like to become sailors,” she added.

Sailor LC Kam Hale advised these girls should be exposed to more and more interactions with outside world so that they receive encouragement and would shape their future.

Superintendent of the home Suneetha said 67 of the 74 inmates participated in the sports events with the US personnel. The children and visitors enjoyed their stay, which they extended beyond the scheduled two hours. Some of the girls spoke in English with the visitors, Suneetha said.

Sailor Tiara Mouroa said, “As a girl I can understand what these girls have gone through in their lives. I would encourage these talented girls to do whatever they feel good for them to grow for their future.” She said she enjoyed dancing to Tollywood numbers and she taught these girls to dance American hip-hop. After three-hour-long activity, the girls and sailors clicked group pictures.