Andhra government giving top priority to Spandana programme: Ajeya Kallam

ONGOLE: The State government is according high priority to the Spandana programme as it wants all public grievances to be resolved within a stipulated time frame. Hence, all district level officials should concentrate on resolving them at the earliest, said Ajeya Kallam, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Kallam, along with Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, secretary- CM office,Solomon Arokiyaraj, Spandana special officer Harikrishana, municipal commissioner Vijayakumar, Inspector General (IG) - Guntur range Vineet Brijlal, superintendent of police (SPs) of Guntur and Prakasam districts and Sri Potti Sri Ramulu (SPSR) Nellore district participated in a regional level special workshop on ‘Sensitisation for quality redressal of Spandana grievances for Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts’ here at the A-1 Convention Hall on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kallam said, “The aim of the workshop is to create awareness among government officials about the Spandana programme so that citizens can repose their faith in them. The Chief Minister has directed the administration to give priority to this initiative as he witnessed the public’s problems first hand. Hence, all officials concerned should try to solve problems within a stipulated time frame.”

The Director General of Police (DGP) said that the police has a crucial role to play to ensure the success of the grievance redressal programme. “ Prakasam Police is utilising video conferencing system to receive complaints from people living in far off areas. The police should work sincerely and have a friendly attitude while dealing the public.”, adding, this type of workshop will aid in teaching officials to be more sincere towards their responsibilities.

The municipal commissioner proposed that the complaints received via Spandana be split into two categories.

“All municipal officials should segregate the complaints into two categories-eligible and ineligible. Then the officials concerned should reply to the complainants why their appeal is rejected. Physical verification of all complaints is a must.”

Revenue, police, panchayat raj and other departmental officials also attended the workshop.