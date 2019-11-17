Sarada seer hails English medium move for schools 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swamy hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to make English as the mandatory medium of instruction in government schools.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the marriage function hall at Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy temple, he stressed the need for children to be fluent in English so as to advance their career.

“Telugu is our mother tongue and no one can separate from it because it is the first language we learn as a child.

Lakhs of Telugus go to other states and abroad for business or employment. They must have a good hold over English to easily communicate with the locals.”

English in schools can help a student boost his chances of earning a decent livelihood anywhere in the world, he said, urging the government to take steps for the protection of the Telugu language.