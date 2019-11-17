Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Success of  Chandrababu Naidu’s fast rattled YSRC’ 

Former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that the success of deeksha by Naidu against the failure of the YSRC government to supply sufficient sand has rattled the YSRC.

Published: 17th November 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

Former Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A battery of TDP leaders on Saturday lashed out at Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and the ruling YSRC for engineering defection of their party MLAs and making them speak against the TDP chief.

Former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that the success of deeksha by Naidu against the failure of the YSRC government to supply sufficient sand has rattled the YSRC. “The people of the State had elected 151 YSRC MLAs. In spite of that, the rattled YSRC is making leaders from our own party to target us,’’ he said adding the YSRC had “threatened’ the TDP MLA.

Uma said a "useless" leader like Kodali Nani (Civil Supplies Minister) who cannot keep his promise of supplying polished rice to the PDS beneficiaries is making unnecessary remarks against  TDP and Naidu. 
Former MLA Bode Prasad slammed Vamsi for making baseless comments against party leaders. Prasad condemned the reports that he too is going to quit the party and said he will take political sanyas rather than quitting TDP.

Varla Ramaiah condemned the abusive language used by Vamsi. “Your comments hurt the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees and the entire Hindu community,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vallabhaneni Vamsi YSRC Gannavaram MLA TDP Devineni Umamaheswara Rao Andhra politics YSRC
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp