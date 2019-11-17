‘Success of  Chandrababu Naidu’s fast rattled YSRC’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A battery of TDP leaders on Saturday lashed out at Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and the ruling YSRC for engineering defection of their party MLAs and making them speak against the TDP chief.

Former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that the success of deeksha by Naidu against the failure of the YSRC government to supply sufficient sand has rattled the YSRC. “The people of the State had elected 151 YSRC MLAs. In spite of that, the rattled YSRC is making leaders from our own party to target us,’’ he said adding the YSRC had “threatened’ the TDP MLA.

Uma said a "useless" leader like Kodali Nani (Civil Supplies Minister) who cannot keep his promise of supplying polished rice to the PDS beneficiaries is making unnecessary remarks against TDP and Naidu.

Former MLA Bode Prasad slammed Vamsi for making baseless comments against party leaders. Prasad condemned the reports that he too is going to quit the party and said he will take political sanyas rather than quitting TDP.

Varla Ramaiah condemned the abusive language used by Vamsi. “Your comments hurt the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees and the entire Hindu community,’’ he said.