Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi should quit post to join YSRC: Speaker

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the political heat generated by Gannavaram TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s reported move to join YSRC, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram made it clear that Vamsi should quit his MLA post if he wants to switch over to another (YSRC) party.

In the first session of State Assembly itself, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear that any elected representative from other parties who wants to join the ruling YSRC, has to quit his post first.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference of Assembly Speakers in Delhi on Saturday, Sitaram said they are firm on their stand over defections.

On Vamsi’s suspension from Telugu Desam, Sitaram said Vamsi now stands as an independent MLA.

“Suspension or expulsion of an MLA from the party is an internal matter of TDP. But, as a member (in the House) is concerned, he (Vamsi) has to quit the MLA post to join YSRC,’’ Sitaram said.