Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu's close aide fails to repay loans, files insolvency petition

Lingamaneni Ramesh was recently in the news after he received notices for the demolition of the alleged illegal structures built by him in the 'karakatta' of river Krishna.

Published: 18th November 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Realtor Lingamaneni Ramesh and a strong supporter of former AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday filed an Insolvency Petition (IP) before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after allegedly failing to repay loans taken from creditors.

A strong supporter of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Lingamaneni Ramesh was recently in the news after he received notices for the demolition of the alleged illegal structures built by him in the 'karakatta' of river Krishna in Undavalli of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu was residing in Lingamaneni Ramesh's guest house in karakatta.

Ramesh invested in several real estate ventures in AP and also in Air Costa, an aviation firm that was later grounded.

Linagamaneni Estates Private Limited (LEPL) promoted by Ramesh was incorporated in March 1996 with its registered office in Vijayawada and Corporate office in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad.

Ramesh allegedly failed to repay the loans taken from various creditors and filed the IP on November 14. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India released “Form-A” where through newspaper advertisements it gave November 29 as the last date for the creditors to submit their claims along with proofs.

The estimated date of closure of Insolvency Resolution process is May 12, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Linagamaneni Estates Private Limited Lingamaneni Ramesh Insolvency Petition National Company Law Tribunal Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp