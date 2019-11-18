Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad train crash: Loco pilot’s body arrives in Eluru

Chandrasekhar, who was in the MMTS that crashed into the Express train between Kacheguda-Malakpet railway stations on November 11, got stuck in the mangled engine for nearly eight hours.

Published: 18th November 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 09:18 AM

Family members of loco pilot Chandrasekhar in Eluru on Sunday.

Family members of loco pilot Chandrasekhar in Eluru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: The body of loco pilot D Chandrasekhar, who succumbed to the injuries suffered in the mishap between MMTS and an Express train in Hyderabad a few days ago, was brought to his native Eluru on Sunday.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. 

He was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. 
As many as 16 persons were injured in the collision between the MMTS and the Kurnool-Secunderabad Handri Express.

After performing post-mortem in Osmania General hospital, his body was shifted to his native place of Firangula Dibba at Eluru.

According to locals, Chandrasekhar’s father was also a railway employee. He completed his education from St Xavier’s School in Eluru and joined railways in August 2011.

Initially, he was a loco pilot in goods train and later got elevated as an MMTS loco pilot. The final rites of Chandrasekhar will be performed on Monday.

