Hyderabad train crash: Loco pilot’s body arrives in Eluru

By Express News Service

ELURU: The body of loco pilot D Chandrasekhar, who succumbed to the injuries suffered in the mishap between MMTS and an Express train in Hyderabad a few days ago, was brought to his native Eluru on Sunday.

Chandrasekhar, who was in the MMTS that crashed into the Express train between Kacheguda-Malakpet railway stations on November 11, got stuck in the mangled engine for nearly eight hours before he was rescued.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

As many as 16 persons were injured in the collision between the MMTS and the Kurnool-Secunderabad Handri Express.

After performing post-mortem in Osmania General hospital, his body was shifted to his native place of Firangula Dibba at Eluru.

According to locals, Chandrasekhar’s father was also a railway employee. He completed his education from St Xavier’s School in Eluru and joined railways in August 2011.

Initially, he was a loco pilot in goods train and later got elevated as an MMTS loco pilot. The final rites of Chandrasekhar will be performed on Monday.