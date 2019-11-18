Home States Andhra Pradesh

More defections from Andhra's TDP soon: BJP

Yadlapati predicted that a major defection of the TDP leaders will ensue in the foreseeable future. 

Published: 18th November 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag (For representation purpose | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In the present political scenario, the situation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) can be described as a sinking ship, BJP senior leader and Tobacco Board chairperson Yadlapati Raghunath Babu has said.

Addressing a press conference along with other BJP leaders PV Krishna Reddy and Sk Khalifatullah Basha at the party office here on Sunday, he also said his party was expanding and at its ‘peak phase’. 

“There are several factors which are pushing TDP leaders towards BJP in Andhra Pradesh. The yellow party has lost public confidence and, now, many of its suffocated leaders are thinking to come out of that sinking ship.

On the contrary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are proving their visionary leadership and getting more public approval. Because of Modi, India is getting the respect it deserves in the world forum,” he said. 

Yadlapati predicted that a major defection of the TDP leaders will ensue in the foreseeable future. 

On tobacco cultivation, the chairperson said mechanisation would be introduced from the next year to enhance the yield and minimise labour cost. “We want to enhance the tobacco production by 40 per cent with the same scope of cultivation. As the conditions are favourable for farming, we appeal to growers to restrict themselves to the permitted extent for cultivation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP PV Krishna Reddy Sk Khalifatullah Basha Andhra TDP Andhra BJP
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp