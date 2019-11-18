Home States Andhra Pradesh

More than four lakh students enrol for Amma Vodi scheme in Prakasam district

Around 4.93 lakh students from 4,427 government primary, upper primary and high schools have signed up for the welfare measure. 

An image of a classroom activity at an AP municipal school used for representational purposes.

An image of a classroom activity at an AP municipal school used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: More than four lakh students in Prakasam district have enrolled for the Amma Vodi scheme using the ‘Child Info’ online portal. As November 19 is the deadline for the procedure, the State Commissioner of the education department has issued directives to all district officials concerned to register the remaining students before time runs out.

All headmasters of government schools in the district have been ordered to utilise the services of teachers to complete the enrolment procedure by 5:00 pm by November 19, as the website will be closed.

No faculty member will be allowed to take a leave on November 18 and 19, except in case of emergencies.

According to reports, around 4.93 lakh students from 4,427 government primary, upper primary and high schools have signed up for the welfare measure. 

To enrol oneself on the ChildLine web portal, the school authorities have to upload the name of the student, class, Adhaar card numbers of the student as well as his or her guardians and their bank account numbers.

The criteria for being eligible for the scheme is that the students should have 75 per cent attendance by December 31.

“We have finished enrolment of around 4.90 lakh students for the scheme via the Child Info web portal and will manage to finish registering the rest of the students by the deadline at any cost.

The State school education department has appointed the Model Schools’ assistant director as Prakasam district’s nodal officer of the welfare scheme,” VS Subba Rao, District Education Officer (DEO) said to TNIE. 

