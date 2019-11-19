Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan launches toll-free No. 14500 to curb sand smuggling

People can now complain against any individual indulging in smuggling, hoarding and black marketing of sand and other irregularities.

Published: 19th November 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 04:33 AM

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Monday

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Monday| Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched toll-free number 14500 to curb smuggling and hoarding of sand and other irregularities in the supply of the construction material. After launching the toll-free number, Jagan made a call to the employees manning it and gave suggestions for its effective functioning.

People can now complain against any individual indulging in smuggling, hoarding and black marketing of sand and other irregularities. As a measure to eliminate sand mafia completely, the YSRC government enacted an Act, which does not allow a person to hoard/resale or stock sand beyond his/her requirement. Violation of the provisions of the Act attracts a fine to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and also imprisonment up to two years.

As per the new sand policy, consumers need to visit www.ap.gov.in for online booking of sand. The prescribed amount for the sand booked can be paid through online or Meeseva centre. Consumers can also choose the stock point near to their location at the time of booking sand itself.

The State government said ‘Isuka Varotsavam’ intended to mine 2 lakh metric tonnes of sand by the end of November 20 was a big success. Within 48 hours after the commencement of  ‘Sand Week’ on November 14, the set target was achieved. The government made  2.03 lakh MT of sand available  by Saturday.

Out of the total quantity of sand made available, only 50,086 MT of the construction material was booked. By Sunday, the demand for sand fell by half. The average demand for sand is estimated to be around 40,000 tonnes a day in normal times.

CM meets governor

  • Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Monday
  • The Chief Minister is learnt to have informed the Governor about the upcoming winter session of the AP Legislative Assembly
