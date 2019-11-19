Jagan govt hikes financial aid for Jerusalem pilgrims by whopping 50%

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday enhanced the financial assistance to Christians for undertaking the pilgrimage to Jerusalem and other Biblical places.

A government order issued in this regard said pilgrims with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh would be given Rs 60,000 for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jordan River, Dead Sea and Sea of Galilee.

The assistance was last enhanced to Rs 40,000 which was fixed by the then Chandrababu Naidu government in 2016.

Govt of Andhra Pradesh: Financial assistance to Christians with annual income of less than Rs 3 lakhs for pilgrimage to Jerusalem & other Biblical places, increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. Financial assistance to other christian pilgrims increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 — ANI (@ANI) 19 November 2019

Further, those with an income of over Rs 3 lakh would get Rs 30,000, up from Rs 20,000 as per the order issued by Minorities Welfare Department Principal Secretary Mohd. Ilyas Rizvi.

The scheme was introduced in 2013, in the then united Andhra Pradesh, with an assistance of Rs 20,000 for the pilgrimage to Jerusalem.