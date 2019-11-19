Thunderstorm in next 24 hours likely in south coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is forecast in the districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough in easterlies from southwest Bay of Bengal to west-central Bay of Bengal may extend up to 0.9 km above mean sea level and run from Equatorial Indian Ocean off south Sri Lanka coast to south-west Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast.

Under the influence of the trough, thunderstorm is likely to occur in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts of Rayalaseema.