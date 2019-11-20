YSR Congress MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju faces CM Jagan’s ire for English remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after his party MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s remarks in Parliament seeking protection of Telugu language and Centre’s intervention in ensuring teaching in mother tongue in primary classes, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a serious view as this flew in the face of his government’s decision to introduce English medium in government schools for classes I to VI.

Jagan said he would not hesitate to take disciplinary action, including suspension from the party, against any leader who failed to toe the party line.

On Monday, the YSRC MP, while posing a supplementary question to the one raised by TDP member Kesineni Srinivas on bifurcation of Telugu Academy between AP and Telangana, said priority should be given to mother tongue in teaching. “The Centre should ensure that the spirit of Article 350 and 350A of the Constitution aimed at preserving mother tongue is not hurt.”

Jagan tells Subba Reddy to take ‘English class’ to MP

Jagan, at a meeting with party senior leaders on Tuesday, took strong objection to the MP’s remarks. "This goes against the government’s policy to introduce English medium in government schools," he said. “Whoever, irrespective of their stature, speaks against the decision will not be spared,’’ Jagan told his leaders and asked party’s East and West Godavari districts in-charge YV Subba Reddy to take a ‘class’ to the MP.

Jagan reiterated that only children from poor financial background were studying in government schools and English medium education was introduced to bring about a transformation in their lives. "The children of leaders and media barons are studying in private English medium schools. Whoever says that English medium is for children of rich and elite people and Telugu medium is for children of poor will not be spared," Jagan said, adding that he would take action against such leaders. "I will not hesitate even to suspend the leader from the party."