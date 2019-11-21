Andhra Pradesh government set to launch YSR Matsyakara Bharosa on Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which will launch YSR Matsyakara Bharosa on Thursday, has decided to extend the benefits of the scheme to fishermen who have already benefited from Rythu Bharosa, Vahana Mitra and pension schemes.

Under the new scheme, the financial assistance to fishermen operating mechanised, motorised and non-motorised fishing nets will be enhanced to Rs 10,000 from the earlier Rs 4,000 for the annual fishing ban period between April 15 and June 14.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the scheme at Komanapalli in Mummidivaram of East Godavari district, on the occasion of the World Fisheries Day.Apart from the enhanced financial assistance for the fishing ban period, the beneficiaries will also get an increased diesel subsidy of Rs 9 per litre. Earlier, the subsidy was Rs 6.03 per litre. The government has identified 81 filling stations for the purpose.

Earlier, the financial aid was given only to those who used mechanised and motorised boats. However, the current dispensation will extend the benefits to the fishermen who use hunting rafts. A total of 1,32,332 families would benefit from this scheme.Similarly, the ex gratia given to families of fishermen who died while hunting has also been enhanced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. This is applicable to the fishermen in the 18 to 60 age group.

Jagan Mohan Reddy announced enhancement of benefits after reviewing the plight of fishermen during his 3,648 km-long padayatra. The CM has decided to provide compensation to the fishermen, who were affected when Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation conducted drilling exploration for 13 months in 2012.

A total of 16,559 fishermen from eight mandals in East Godavari district had lost their livelihood and the oil company paid a compensation of Rs 68.88 crore for a period of six months. The company is yet to pay Rs 78.24 crore to the fishermen for the remaining seven months. The government will pay the remaining compensation of Rs 78.24 crore on Thursday.

Other benefits