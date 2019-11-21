Continue Waltair railway division in Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday urged the Union government to retain the Waltair division in the new south coastal railway zone.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Vijayasai Reddy said Waltair was among the top five divisions of Indian Railways in terms of revenue. The income from the Waltair division is more than the combined revenue of north eastern frontier and north western zones, he noted, adding, "Instead of strengthening the division, the Centre is contemplating to merge it with the Vijayawada division."

Expressing concern that the merger would lead to operational and administrative problems, the MP added quick response in case of an emergency will be hampered if the division was located 350 km away.Visakhapatnam has locoshed, cargo terminal, wagon workshop and 2,300 staff quarters, he said and added that there would not be any additional financial burden on the government if the division continued.

“The railways may have to spend on creating additional infra if the division is shifted,” Vijayasai observed. He stated there was no instance in the history of Railways in which an existing division was abolished.