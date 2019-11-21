Nigerian among two held for duping Visakhapatnam man of Rs 34 lakhs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cybercrime police arrested two persons, including a Nigerian, for duping a local person of Rs 34,19,450 by chatting with him from a fake Facebook profile. The accused have been identified as Ezumezu Lucky Ozah Ezuna, 34, and Deepak, 32, who live in Delhi and Gurgaon, respectively. The former hails from Lagos in Nigeria and the latter belongs to Sonepat in Haryana.

Commissioner of Police RK Meena, while addressing mediapersons, said, Saomir Kumar Das, a retired central government employee, filed a complaint on November 11 stating he was duped by unknown persons through Facebook.

As per the complaint, he said he used to chat with one Anna Rose from Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK) on Facebook and WhatsApp. One day, she told him she wanted to send him some retirment gifts. Anna Rose also sent photographs of the parcel containing some electronic goods, clothes and British Pounds 25,000. The parcel was to reach India on October 3.

"The Vizag resident received a call from a customs official, who said they were stopping the parcel from being delivered to him since they found foreign currency in it. They demanded cash for processing the parcel and also provided seven bank accounts of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Customs and Income-Tax," Meena informed.