Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nigerian among two held for duping Visakhapatnam man of Rs 34 lakhs

The accused have been identified as Ezumezu Lucky Ozah Ezuna, 34, and Deepak, 32, who live in Delhi and Gurgaon, respectively.

Published: 21st November 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena showing to the media seized sim cards and passports in a recent case during a press meet held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena showing to the media seized sim cards and passports in a recent case during a press meet held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (Express by G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cybercrime police arrested two persons, including a Nigerian, for duping a local person of Rs 34,19,450 by chatting with him from a fake Facebook profile. The accused have been identified as Ezumezu Lucky Ozah Ezuna, 34, and Deepak, 32, who live in Delhi and Gurgaon, respectively. The former hails from Lagos in Nigeria and the latter belongs to Sonepat in Haryana.

Commissioner of Police RK Meena, while addressing mediapersons, said, Saomir Kumar Das, a retired central government employee, filed a complaint  on November 11 stating he was duped by unknown persons through Facebook.

As per the complaint, he said he used to chat with one Anna Rose from Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK) on Facebook and WhatsApp. One day, she told him she wanted to send him some retirment gifts. Anna Rose also sent photographs of the parcel containing some electronic goods, clothes and British Pounds 25,000. The parcel was to reach India on October 3. 

"The Vizag resident  received a call from a customs official, who said they were stopping the parcel from being delivered to him since they found foreign currency in it. They demanded cash for processing the parcel and also provided seven bank accounts of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Customs and Income-Tax," Meena informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Police Nigerian man arrested Visakhapatnam crime
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp