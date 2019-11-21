Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three concept cities to come up in Andhra Pradesh soon

The CM wanted the development of the concept cities on the lines of Columbia City in the US to make them major destinations for information technology and high end technology industries.

An aerial view of Visakhapatnam city

An aerial view of Visakhapatnam city (File photo| RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prepare an action plan for setting up of three concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur in the State to house information technology and related industries.

Holding a review meeting with the officials of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed them to plan the concept cities in an area of 10 sq km each. 

He wanted the development of the concept cities on the lines of Columbia City in the US to make them major destinations for information technology and high end technology industries. “We will allocate land as per the capacity and size of the industries.

Apart from giving approvals in a transparent manner, the government will also provide all the infrastructure facilities. Manpower will be provided to the industries through skill development centres,’’ he said. Stating that TCS is ready to set up a campus in Tirupati, he directed the officials to take steps in this regard.

Similarly, he also wanted them to set up a high end skill development centre adjacent to the International Institute of Digital Technologies in Tirupati. Jagan wondered how could Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu speak about industrial promotion and ease of doing business during the previous TDP regime, which failed to pay Rs 4,000 crore incentives to industries.

Asserting that the village/ ward secretariat system is most vital in strengthening administration, the Chief Minister said village and ward secretariat staff and volunteers should be tech-savvy, which helps eliminate corruption.

Stating that ration, pension, Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement cards would be issued to beneficiaries by village and ward secretariats, he urged the officials to provide necessary technological support in this regard.

An application needs to be developed to enable the people to know the status of their applications in village/ward secretariats, he said. IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.

The concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur in the State will be developed on the lines of Columbia City in the US.

