YSR Navasakam scheme to identify beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Navasakam, a revolutionary step towards implementation of the government’s welfare schemes, began across the State on Wednesday. The programme will be held till December 20.

Under YSR Navasakam, village/ward volunteers will conduct door-to-door survey till November 30 to identify all beneficiaries. Later, the list of all the identified will be displayed in the village/ward secretariats for social audit.

This will be followed by selection of the beneficiaries after organising gram sabhas. All the eligible will be sanctioned new cards from January 1, 2020 as the government has decided to provide separate cards for every scheme. Speaking to mediapersons, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz urged the eligible to enrol themselves for availing the benefits of the schemes.

On Wednesday, the volunteers asked the public to provide necessary information regarding seven welfare schemes that included YSR Fishermen Bharosa, YSR Netanna Hastam, YSR Zero Interest scheme and Amma Vodi.

Elaborating further, the collector said the scrutiny of applications will take place from December 2 to 7 and a draft list will be prepared on December 9.From December 10 to 14, objections list will be accepted and ward/village sabhas will be conducted between December 15 to 18 for finalisation of the beneficiary lists.