Guntur division railway manager takes charge

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: R Mohanraja, a 1990-batch Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, assumed charge of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Guntur Division on Thursday. He is an bachelor of engineering (BE) in Metallurgy from Regional Engineering College (now, National Institute of Technology) of Trichy in the year 1989.

He has worked in different capacities, including Senior Divisional Personnel Officer of Madurai Division, Deputy Chief Personnel Officer at Headquarters office in Chennai, Deputy Personnel Officer at Integral coach factory and as Chairperson of Railway Recruitment Cell before taking charge as the DRM.