Home States Andhra Pradesh

House owner, panchayat staff shut doors on cancer patient in Andhra Pradesh before death

60-year-old Gadde Venkata Lakshmi was was diagnosed with cancer four months ago and her son Suresh, who runs a marriage bureau, spent Rs 4 lakh on her medical treatment at different hospitals.

Published: 22nd November 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

A son was forced to carry his 60 plus-year-old mother a cancer patient from one place to another when the house owner and hospital refused to accommodate her.

A son was forced to carry his 60 plus-year-old mother a cancer patient from one place to another when the house owner and hospital refused to accommodate her.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  In a testimony to eroding human values, 60-year-old cancer patient Gadde Venkata Lakshmi was denied dignity in death. First, she was not allowed into her rented house by the owner and later she was forced to leave a room provided by panchayat officials hours before the hapless woman breathed her last on Wednesday.  

The tragic incident occurred at Paamooru. The woman was diagnosed with cancer four months ago and her son Suresh, who runs a marriage bureau, spent Rs 4 lakh on her medical treatment at different hospitals, but to no avail.

Lakshmi had developed some complications on Monday and was immediately shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) by her son. After examining her, doctors told Suresh that his mother was critical and she should be taken to a good hospital for better treatment. She was discharged the same day.  

To his utter shock, Suresh was not allowed to carry his mother inside his house by the landlord. When he approached local panchayat officials for help, they provided a room at the ‘Wealth from Waste Production Centre’ on the outskirts of the village. But this small relief from adversity did not long last as sanitation staff asked Suresh to leave the room immediately.

Finding nowhere to go, Suresh made a tent nearby and shifted his ailing mother there. Probably moved by his plight, CHC authorities, after consultation with their higher-ups, admitted her to the hospital, where she lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday. Lakshmi and her husband Venkataiah worked as farmhands. They migrated to Paamooru from Pedarajupalem in Chandrasekharapuram mandal 10 years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gadde Venkata Lakshmi Andhra pradesh cancer patient Andhra Pradesh inhuman act
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp