Home States Andhra Pradesh

Waste to compost plants to be put in Andhra Pradesh’s urban areas

According to the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, about 6,550 tonnes of solid waste is generated on a daily basis in urban areas of the State.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

A heap of food waste

A heap of food waste (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to establish waste to compost and waste to vermi compost plants as part of its initiative to ensure effective solid waste management. In urban areas of the State, about 6,550 tonnes of solid waste is generated on a daily basis, according to Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials.

The plan was to use 70 per cent of the generated waste as fuel for power generation. Though 10 waste to energy plants were planned and contracts awarded to private players in the past, they were dropped as lending agencies found them commercially unviable.

“When the firms which planned to setup 5MW or smaller plants went for loans, lending agencies were not convinced with the technology and failed to see its commercial viability. So, they were dropped. Now, we are going for waste to compost/vermi compost in the 110 urban local bodies (ULBs) where waste to energy plant is not possible. Land is being allotted to the players,” a senior APPCB official said. APPCB is responsible for authorising operators and urban local bodies for operating any kind of waste processing units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Andhra Pradesh urban areas Andhra Pradesh waste management Waste to compost plants
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp