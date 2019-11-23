Andhra Pradesh government sets up Maritime Board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To foster an industrial ecosystem in the State, the government issued orders on Friday constituting Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMD). Visakhapatnam will be the headquarters of the board, which will manage the development of all port and shipping related projects in the State, to facilitate fast track growth of maritime sector.

Principal Secretary (industries and investment) Rajat Bhargava issued the order (MS 101) notifying the same. According to a statement, ‘the bold initiative will help rapid development of port sector, hinterland and offshore areas connected to ports, besides industrialisation in port areas in Andhra Pradesh’.

With the State possessing advantages such as natural resources, a long coastline, skilled manpower and its strategic location, the board will help increase trade and commerce. Several coastal States in India like Gujarat, Maharashtra have already established Maritime Boards. Globally, several countries like Singapore, Australia have established Boards / Authorities / Committees as apex bodies for port and coastal development.

Maritime Board set up

“The State government studied models of these countries to adopt best practices. There is a need for a focused approach to increase State’s share in export and import trade by modernising existing minor ports, developing new ones and port-based industries and related infrastructure to obtain a leading position in global maritime trade along the coastal corridor,” a statement said.

The Indian Maritime University has invited Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy to participate in the International Symposium on Marine Design and Construction 2019 (SMDC - 2019) to be held in Visakhapatnam from December 2 to 6. The minister will participate in a session on December 5 and deliver a talk on how to promote industrialisation with a focus on environment conservation and mitigation of pollution.