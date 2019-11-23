Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government sets up Maritime Board

Visakhapatnam will be the headquarters of the board, which will manage the development of all port and shipping related projects in the State.

Published: 23rd November 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Logistics, Shipping, Port

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  To foster an industrial ecosystem in the State, the government issued orders on Friday constituting Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMD). Visakhapatnam will be the headquarters of the board, which will manage the development of all port and shipping related projects in the State, to facilitate fast track growth of maritime sector. 

Principal Secretary (industries and investment) Rajat Bhargava issued the order (MS 101) notifying the same. According to a statement, ‘the bold initiative will help rapid development of port sector, hinterland and offshore areas connected to ports, besides industrialisation in port areas in Andhra Pradesh’. 

With the State possessing advantages such as natural resources, a long coastline, skilled manpower and its strategic location, the board will help increase trade and commerce. Several coastal States in India like Gujarat, Maharashtra have already established Maritime Boards. Globally, several countries like Singapore, Australia have established Boards / Authorities / Committees as apex bodies for port and coastal development.

Maritime Board set up

“The State government studied models of these countries to adopt best practices. There is a need for a focused approach to increase State’s share in export and import trade by modernising existing minor ports, developing new ones and port-based industries and related infrastructure to obtain a leading position in global maritime trade along the coastal corridor,” a statement said.

The Indian Maritime University has invited Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy to participate in the International Symposium on Marine Design and Construction 2019 (SMDC - 2019) to be held in Visakhapatnam from December 2 to 6. The minister will participate in a session on December 5 and deliver a talk on how to promote industrialisation with a focus on environment conservation and mitigation of pollution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board Andhra Pradesh shipping sector Andhra Pradesh ports
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp