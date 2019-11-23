Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress treading cautiously in ‘poaching’ opposition MLAs in Andhra Pradesh on LoP status

The YSRC leadership is firm that any elected representative, be it a MLA or a MP from another party, should resign from their position before joining it and this.

Published: 23rd November 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several ministers, MLAs and leaders of the YSR Congress are hinting at taking away the ‘Leader of the Opposition’ status of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, but the ruling party leadership is said to be treading cautiously in giving a green signal to the elected representatives from the Opposition party to jump ship. 

The YSRC leadership is firm that any elected representative, be it a MLA or a MP from another party, should resign from their position before joining it and this, in fact, is stopping it from going all out against the Opposition. The TDP, which won 23 seats in the Assembly in the 2019 elections, has literally lost one of its members in Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who was suspended by the party for anti-party activities. Vamsi is likely to join the YSRC soon.

The TDP needs at least 17 MLAs to get Leader of the the Opposition status and the YSRC leadership wants to strip the same of  Naidu. The ruling party is not ready to take chances and wants to ensure that whoever joins the party has the ability to win the seat in the bypoll that follows after his/her resignation.The party may also face internal rift over fielding the turncoat MLAs in the bypoll.  

“Majority of the TDP MLAs won with a slender margin against formidable YSRC candidates. If an Opposition party MLA joins the party, there will definitely be a cold war between the persons who contested against each other in the last Assembly elections. The party wants to ensure that both the leaders agree to work together for the party before allowing a MLA to join us,’’ a senior YSRC leader said.

The TDP is wary of the fact that several of its MLAs and MPs are in touch with other parties. “The YSRC’s thumb rule that resignation is a must to join it, in a way, has come as a blessing in disguise for us. Otherwise, several of our MLAs might have jumped ship by now,’’ a TDP leader opined.It may be recalled that 22 MLAs, who have won on YSRC ticket in the 2014 election, had joined the ruling TDP between March 1, 2016 and November 27, 2017 and four of them were made ministers by the then Naidu government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress Andhra Pradesh horse trading Andhra Pradesh MLAs TDP Andhra Pradesh Opposition Leader
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp