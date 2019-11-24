Andhra Anti Corruption Bureau nets official accepting Rs 17000
He was caught red-handed on Friday accepting Rs 17,000 bribe from vehicle owner U Srinivasulu. The complainant’s vehicle was seized by the DT, and asked for the bribe to release it.
Published: 24th November 2019
ONGOLE: The sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau presented Singarayakonda Deputy Tahsildar (DT-Enforcement) K Chenchuramaiah, before the SPSR Nellore district ACB Court on Saturday, where the judge sent him to two weeks judicial remand.
