Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu thanks Amit Shah for prompt inclusion of Amaravati in map

Earlier on Thursday, TDP MP Jayadev Galla had raised the issue in the Parliament by stating that the latest map issued by the Home Ministry did not have, Amaravati in it.

Published: 24th November 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Earlier on Thursday, TDP MP Jayadev Galla had raised the issue in the Parliament by stating that the latest map issued by the Home Ministry did not have, Amaravati in it.

Political map of India. (Photo | Twiter)

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promptly including Amaravati in the map after being pointed out by TDP ministers.

"I personally thank you for the quick steps taken in this (inclusion of Amaravati in the map) and also bring wishes of people of Andhra Pradesh and TDP. I take this opportunity to thank the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for taking the initiative and you for immediately publishing the corrected version of the India map," Naidu's letter to the Union Home Minister read.

A similar letter by the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was also sent to Minister of State (MoS) in the Home Ministry, G Kishan Reddy.

After the correction of map on Friday, TDP general Secretary Nara Lokesh had through a tweet claimed it as a result of fight by party MP Jayadev Galla.

"It is Chandrababu who put Amaravati in the world map. Kudos to TDP MP Jayadev for fighting in Lok Sabha to get Amaravati included in the map and got released by the Survey of India," rough translation of Lokesh's tweet, which was in Telugu, read.

Earlier on Thursday, TDP MP Jayadev Galla had raised the issue in the Parliament by stating that the latest map issued by the Home Ministry did not have, Amaravati in it.

Later on, MoS G Kishan Reddy had on Friday said that error regarding Amaravati missing from the political map released by the Home Ministry has been corrected.

"Taking note of the issue of Amaravati missing from the map, raised by Hon'ble MPs of AP in the Parliament yesterday, I took up the matter with the concerned. The error has been rectified. Here is the revised map of India. @JayGalla @MithunReddyYSRC PC: Survey of India," said Reddy, tweeting a picture of the map. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Amit Shah Union Home Minister TDP India Map Amaravati
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp