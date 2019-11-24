Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six-year-old girl abducted from Andhra Pradesh school by couple

kidnapping

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A class II student of a municipal school in Turnagi on the outskirts of Kakinada town was allegedly abducted by a bike-borne couple from her school. 

The abducted girl, Surada Deepthi Sri Ishani, is studying in Nethaji Municipal Elementary School at Turangi. On Friday, an unidentified woman came to the school during lunch break between 1 pm and 1.30 pm. 

She briefly spoke to Deepthi while she was playing outside the school premises before both walked away.

According to police, the woman went away with the girl on a two-wheeler driven by an unidentified man. 

When her father Syam Kumar went to the school in the evening he found her missing. After vainly searching for her along with his relatives, Syam Kumra lodged a complaint with the Kakinada I Town police late in the night.

Police said though the preliminary investigation revealed that a woman and a man abducted the girl from the school, their identity was yet to be ascertained. The police checked the CCTV footage in the city to track down the abductors.

Police, during inquiry, found that Deepthi is the daughter of Syam Kumar’s first wife who died a couple of years ago.

They did not rule out the possible involvement of her stepmother, Shanta Kumari behind the abduction While Syam lives at the Dairy Farm centre in Kakinada, the girl stays with her grandparents at Pagadalapeta.

Syam drops Deepthi at the school around 9 am and takes her back to her grandparent’s house in the evening. 

Syam’s sister Swathi expressed the apprehension that the girl might have been kidnapped due to some family disputes.

Five police teams headed by Kakinada DSP Bheema Rao have been formed to search for the girl. While one team sifted through the CCTV footage, the others rounded up habitual kidnapping gangs for clues.

