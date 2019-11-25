Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme first list likely by December 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People are eagerly waiting for the State government’s prestigious scheme ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’, which is likely to be launched in January.

Under the scheme, the State government will pay Rs 15,000 a year to the mothers who send their children to school.

All mothers or recognised guardians who belong to below poverty line (BPL) households (having white card) sending their child or children studying between Class I and Class XII to any of the recognised educational institution, including government, private aided and private unaided schools and junior colleges, residential schools and colleges in the State are eligible for the scheme.

Mothers or guardians benefiting from the scheme should ensure at least 75 per cent attendance of their wards. Officials at the district level have already started short-listing beneficiaries.

The first provisional list of Amma Vodi beneficiaries is likely to be ready by the first week of December.

On Sunday, user IDs and passwords were given to the headmasters of both government and private schools to upload the details of eligible candidates in the online portal after checking their attendance.

The details include Aadhaar numbers of both student and mother, ration card details, mother’s bank account number and IFSC code.

Schools with less than 100 students have to complete the process by November 25 and schools with 100-300 students by November 26.

For schools having 300 or more students, the deadline is November 27.

Meanwhile, the school management demanded that the government extend the deadline.

They think that completing the process in such a short period is difficult.

S Rama Krishna, president of Municipal Teachers’ Federation, said, “The government has come up with a good initiative. However, it is not good to rush things. To calculate the attendance of the students from the beginning of the academic year and uploading the data cannot be completed in a single day.”

For Amma Vodi scheme, Aadhaar card and white ration cards are mandatory.

If a family doesn’t have either of them, village/ward volunteers will have to certify them as eligible after a six-phase filtration process. Later, the details will be forwarded to mandal education officer.

The entire process has to be completed by November 30.

As white ration card has been made mandatory, those who applied for fresh ration cards are worried.

V Ramu, who works as a watchman at an apartment in Vijayawada, said, “I don’t have white ration card and my children study in a small private school. Through ward volunteer, I have applied for white ration card, but they said that the new card will be issued only in January. I am worried over the chances of getting benefits under the scheme now.”