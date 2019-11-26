Home States Andhra Pradesh

E-bus tender copy sent for judicial preview

As per the notification, the company who secures the tender will be paid on the basis of operations per kilometre by the Corporation. 

Published: 26th November 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of an electric bus | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the guidelines of  Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure (transparency preview) Bill 2019, the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) submitted the tender documentation copy pertaining to introduction of electric buses for judicial preview to Justice B Siva Shankar Rao on Monday. In September, the APSRTC began the process of introducing 350 electric buses on gross cost contract method for a period of 12 years and invited tenders in this regard. As per the notification, the company who secures the tender will be paid on the basis of operations per kilometre by the Corporation. 

Interested companies were asked to quote their bids on or before October 14, while financial bids were to be evaluated on November 1 followed by reverse bidding on November 6.As per the tender notification, the RTC identified preliminary routes on which the electric buses will ply including Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram, Vijayawada-Gannavaram- Hanuman junction, Jaggaihpet- Machilipatnam, Nuzvid-Kodada-Amaravati, Vijayawada-Mangalagiri,Tirupati- Tirumala,Visakha- Yalamanchili-Bhimili-Kakinada-Rajamahendravaram-Amalapuram. Meanwhile, the electric bus manufacturers were ordered to supply nine metre long buses for operating between Tirupati and Tirumala and 12 metre long buses for plying in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kakinada.

However, the Corporation extended the deadline for quoting  bids till October 21 due to various reasons. Two days before evaluating the reverse bidding procedure, following directions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the higher authorities in the Corporation  cancelled the procedure and decided to go for judicial preview before finalising the bids. 

“To ensure transparency in the tender procedure, the documentation related to introduction of electric buses is available on www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in and objections, suggestions from the public will be accepted on or before December 3,’’ said APSRTC chief mechanical engineer GV Ravi Varma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure Bill APSRTC electric bus E-bus
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp