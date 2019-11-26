Escort trains plying during night to ensure passenger security: SCR GM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has advised the officials concerned to focus on escorting trains running at night time to enhance passenger security across all vulnerable sections, especially between Bengaluru and Guntakal section in view of recent incidents. He conducted a detailed review meeting on security of passengers and safety aspects of train operations in the zone on Monday. Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all six Divisions- Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded attended the meet via video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallya advised the officials to accord top priority towards locomotive and signal failures which are affecting the punctuality of trains and instructed them to take up regular maintenance works to avoid such incidents. He elaborately discussed on the recent Overhead Electric (OHE) failures between Vijayawada and Warangal, where the cause of the failure was reported to be throwing jaggery bags on the OHE line during night time.

He instructed Principal Chief Security Commissioner GM Eswara Rao to intensify checks in trains plying during nights. The GM appreciated all the DRMs for maintaining punctuality in their respective divisions. He also reviewed the status of restoration of Rajdhani, Duronto and Garib Rath trains to their original routes which were diverted due to works in Guntakal Division.

He reviewed the progress of doubling works in Akividu-Bhimavaram, Limbagaon-Mirkhel, Nallapadu-Pericherla sections and instructed the officials concerned to complete the works at the earliest to improve track capacity. Mallya also analysed the problem of waterlogging in Limited Height Subways and instructed the officials to redesign the structure.