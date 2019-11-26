Home States Andhra Pradesh

PSC JAC members demand release of job notification

They also demanded the implementation of a reservation system and urged the officials to allow the reserved candidates to apply for the vacant posts in open category.

Published: 26th November 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

APPSC aspirants and union leaders submit a memorandum to APPSC secretary PSR Anjaneyulu at PNBS conference hall in Vijayawada on Monday (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Members of the AP Nirudhyoga JAC staged protest at the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) office on Monday, demanding fresh notifications and reservation system.The members submitted a memorandum to the APPSC secretary PSR Anjaneyulu with almost 20 demands. The members demanded notification for vacant posts in the Library department be released along with the Group-4 posts. 

AP Nirudhyoga JAC president S Hemanth Kumar said: “For the past five years, the APPSC did not release many notifications, especially in Group-3 and Group-4 posts. The officials have to release the notifications at the earliest possible and fill the vacant posts. Also, they should implement EWS reservation. We are also asking for an increase in age relaxation for the General category candidates, as many remained unemployed due to inconsistent notifications.”

