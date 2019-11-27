Andhra Pradesh government to reopen Chennamapalli Fort treasure hunt case? 

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The excavations taken up at Chennampalli Fort during the previous TDP regime is likely to haunt the revenue, police and mines officials.

The YSRC leaders, including Finance Minister, who hails from the district, Buggana Rajendranath said that they will bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and see that the case is reopened.

For more than five months, from December 2017 to May 2018, officials took up excavations at the fort and there were allegations that it was done at the behest of the TDP leaders. Speaking to TNIE, Buggana said that he will take up the issue with the CM and see that those behind the excavations are brought to book.

Meanwhile, some YSRC leaders belonging to Kurnool district, including MLAs and ministers, wanted the government to constitute a committee to look into the issue. The party leaders are also planning to ask the CM to order a CBI inquiry into the whole episode.

Despite resistance from villagers, civil societies and YSRC leaders, the revenue department went ahead with digging of the 17th Century Chennampalli Fort in Kurnool district. After five-and-a-half months, the officials could find only the idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana and a tusk of an elephant and a few bricks.

Buggana said it was wrong on the part of the previous TDP government to conduct excavations to find mineral wealth. “Along with our MLAs, I will take up the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister. Nobody will be spared in this case,” he added.

Pathikonda MLA K Sreedevi said that they were planning to demand reopening of the cases against the revenue officials, who conducted digging and their supporters, especially TDP leaders. “Till date, locals are expressing doubts over the secrecy maintained by the officials with regard to excavation. Moreover, there is a need to reveal facts about the entire episode,” she added. YSRC leader BY Ramaiah said TDP leaders of Kurnool district should be held responsible for the damage done to fort.

The YSRC leaders also demanded former deputy CM KE Krishna Murthy, who represented Pathikonda constituency, to explain to the people why excavation was permitted at the fort in the presence of a tantric. SP K Fakeerappa said that he did not get orders either from the higher authorities on this issue so far.

Excavations began in December 2017

The excavations for mineral wealth at Chennampalli Fort began on December 13, 2017

Digging was stopped after five-and-a-half months, in May 2018

A PIL was also filed in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh

Officials, including Adoni RDO Ch Obulesu, special deputy collector MV Subba Reddy, Mines and Geology Assistant T Natarajan and police officials supervised works

The officials unearthed some bones of an animal, a tusk of an elephant and red bricks in the first phase of digging

The brass idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana were found on February 16, 2018

‘Build temple at the spot where idols were found’

BJP State vice-president Kapileswaraiah wanted the government to build a temple, at the spot, where the idols of Gods were found.

He said that the unearthing of idols at Chennamapalli Fort, only reinforces the fact that since days immemorial, worship of Rama was prevalent here.