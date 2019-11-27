Home States Andhra Pradesh

ISRO chief  visits Tirumala temple ahead of CARTOSAT-3 launch

Sivan on Tuesday offered prayers at Tirumala and later spoke to media. He said PSLV C-47 will launch the satellite along with 13 other customer satellites into the orbit at 9.28 am on Wednesday. 

Published: 27th November 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO chairman K Sivan offering prayers at Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

ISRO chairman K Sivan offering prayers at Tirumala temple on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan, who came to offer prayers at the Tirumala ahead of launch of CARTOSAT-3 satellite on Wednesday, said CARTOSAT-3 is the most complex and advanced satellite ISRO has built and preparations for the launch are going on very well.

Sivan on Tuesday offered prayers at Tirumala and later spoke to media. He said PSLV C-47 will launch the satellite along with 13 other customer satellites into the orbit at 9.28 am on Wednesday. 

ALSO READ: India's PSLV rocket lifts-off with Cartosat-3 and 13 US satellites

“Today morning, the 26 hours countdown has started and the launch will be at 9.28 am on Wednesday,’’ he said and added that the satellite is mainly an earth observation satellite. 

Asked about the status of Chandrayaan-2, Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter is doing very fine and producing lot of science data and giving data to scientific community for analysis (of the moon). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO K Sivan Tirumala CARTOSAT-3 launch
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp