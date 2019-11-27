ISRO chief  visits Tirumala temple ahead of CARTOSAT-3 launch

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan, who came to offer prayers at the Tirumala ahead of launch of CARTOSAT-3 satellite on Wednesday, said CARTOSAT-3 is the most complex and advanced satellite ISRO has built and preparations for the launch are going on very well.

Sivan on Tuesday offered prayers at Tirumala and later spoke to media. He said PSLV C-47 will launch the satellite along with 13 other customer satellites into the orbit at 9.28 am on Wednesday.

“Today morning, the 26 hours countdown has started and the launch will be at 9.28 am on Wednesday,’’ he said and added that the satellite is mainly an earth observation satellite.

Asked about the status of Chandrayaan-2, Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter is doing very fine and producing lot of science data and giving data to scientific community for analysis (of the moon).