'Tantrik' poojas at Bhairavakona temple in Andhra Pradesh creates stir

Police are questioning four persons from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and on their confession, the Assistant Executive Officer of the temple was also being questioned about his involvement.

An aerial view of Srikalahasti temple | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: Allegations of 'tantrik' poojas performed in a temple attached to the famous Lord Shiva shrine of Srikalahasthi in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday created a stir in the state.

The government ordered a departmental inquiry into the allegations of tantrik pooja and the involvement of the temple AEO.

The AEO, who is being questioned, faced similar allegations of performing tantrik pujas in the temple during January 2018.

The alleged tantrik poojas were performed at the Lord Kalabhairava or Bhairavakona temple in Vedam village, 10 km from Srikalahasthi.

Tuesday was Amavasya (No Moon Day) and the day is considered good for performing tantrik poojas.

According to Srikalahasti Rural Police Inspector Vijay Kumar, police personnel reached the temple on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday following a tip-off that some rituals were being performed in the temple premises by unknown persons.

Police found four persons performing poojas to the Sivalingam and took them to the police station.

On questioning, they reportedly told the police that temple AEO Dhanpal permitted them to perform the pooja during the midnight hours.

Police, however, ruled out any signs of human or animal sacrifice as part of the tantrik poojas.

Meanwhile, AP State endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao took a serious view of the allegations and ordered for a department inquiry into the incident and also the alleged role of the temple AEO in the tantrik poojas.

