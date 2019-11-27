Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA Vundavalli Sridevi submits proof of SC status

Accuses rivals of spreading lies fearing their role in insider trading will be exposed

Published: 27th November 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Tadikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi

Tadikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC Tadikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, who is facing probe into her caste status, on Tuesday appeared before the inquiry officer and submitted documents related to her caste. Sridevi won from the Tadikonda SC reserved constituency.

The controversy over her caste surfaced after AS Santosh, working president of NGO Legal Rights Protection Forum, lodged a complaint with President Ramnath Kovind alleging that Sridevi’s claims of being a Dalit were false.

The Forum complained that Sridevi had also claimed to be a Christian, which made her ineligible to contest from an SC reserved segment.

After the President asked the Election Commission to probe into the complaint, EC asked the State government authorities to initiate an inquiry into the caste of the MLA.

Following this, Guntur Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, also the chairman of district-level scrutiny committee, served notices on Sridevi asking her to appear before him on November 26 and submit evidences to prove her SC status. Sridevi appeared before the JC on Tuesday and submitted documents to prove her claim. 

Speaking to reporters after appearing before the JC, Sridevi said, “I had been raising the issue of insider trading in land pooling in the capital area. That is why I am being targeted by the Opposition TDP,’’ the MLA representing the Tadikonda constituency that falls under the Amaravati capital area said.

Sridevi also alleged that former Telugu Desam leaders, who have since joined the BJP, were harassing her in the name of her caste fearing that their involvement in insider trading in the Amaravati land issue would be exposed. 

Meanwhile, another NGO, Forum for Indigenous Rights - North East, filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha for misusing SC status. 

The NGO alleged that Sucharitha, in an interview, claimed to be a Christian. 

Sucharitha contested and won from Prathipadu SC reserved constituency in Guntur district and is presently home minister in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet.

During the nomination, she claimed her caste as SC in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. However, as a Christian, she is not supposed to hold SC status. 

By suppressing the fact that she is a Christian, she claimed herself to be a SC and lied to the people, the complaint said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ysrc schedule caste status schedule cast
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp