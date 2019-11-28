Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stone pelting on former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's convoy during Amaravati visit

Chandrababu Naidu began his visit from Praja Vedika, a meeting hall abutting his house that was demolished after YSRCP came to power.

Published: 28th November 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 02:46 PM

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Stones were pelted at the convoy of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Amaravati on Thursday over developments works stalled in the state capital after YSR Congress Party came to power six months ago.

Tension prevailed near Rayapudi on Seed Access Road when the convoy of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief came under attack from a group protesting against his visit. The protesters, who were holding black flags and raising slogans of 'Naidu go back', pelted stones on the bus in which Naidu was travelling with other party leaders. There were no reports of anybody being injured.

However, the leaders and workers accompanying Naidu raised slogans in his support. Additional police forces were rushed to the area to prevent any untoward incident.

The TDP leaders alleged that the ruling party workers pelted the stones. However YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders denied the allegation and pointed out that a section of farmers were opposing Naidu's visit over compensation due for land acquired from them.

The TDP supremo began his visit from Praja Vedika, a meeting hall abutting his house that was demolished after YSRCP came to power.

This is Naidu's first visit to Amaravati after he lost power to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP. Naidu has announced that he is visiting Amaravati to safeguard the 'symbol of Telugu self-respect'.

The TDP leader will visit Uddandarayunipalem where the foundation stone for the state capital was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, 2015. During the day-long visit, he will meet the farmers who gave their lands for the state capital and will also see the works launched during TDP rule.

Naidu is visiting Amaravati amid a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties. Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was "killing Amaravati" by stopping all the works.

YSRCP said the TDP chief has no moral right to visit Amaravati as he could complete only five per cent of the works in five years and many irregularities were committed in the works.

Alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy "destroyed" Amaravati, Naidu said the World Bank, Singapore Consortium and others have pulled out of Amaravati project. "Jagan Mohan Reddy is destroying future of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Naidu also slammed Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana for comparing Amaravati with a graveyard. "Are you working from graveyard?" the TDP chief asked the minister while pointing out that the state secretariat is also functioning here.

