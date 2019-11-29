Consume organic food items to keep diseases at bay: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday suggested to people to consume organic food items to keep diseases at bay compared to those grown by using fertilisers and chemicals.

Addressing the fifth edition of Andhra Pradesh Science Congress at Dr BR Ambedkar University on Thursday after inaugurating it, he said the State government is according priority to organic farming.

Initially, organic farming has been taken up in 2.33 lakh hectares by involving five to six lakh farmers, the Governor said. Despite rapid upgradation of technology, people continue to face new challenges, he added.

In recent years, pollution of air, water, food and environment has become a major concern. Speaking about pollution, he said such is the impact of air pollution that all schools, colleges and offices were closed nearly for a week in New Delhi.

In this context, he said massive plantation is the only solution to combat pollution; it should be taken up at all levels to maintain the ecological balance.

Recognising its importance, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind had given a call to take up massive plantation in every nook and corner of the country. Emphasising that hospitals and doctors should ensure that no patient dies due to shortage of blood, he said patients’ relatives should not search for blood during emergencies. Arrangements should be made so that blood is readily available. Here he commended the services rendered by the Red Cross in Srikakulam district. Here, the Governor announced he would attend any blood donation camp across Andhra Pradesh, if he was invited. The Governor was impressed with the projects displayed by schoolchildren at the venue. Earlier, he inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Red Cross.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram highlighted need for more research in agriculture.