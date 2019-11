APSRTC withdraws seven bus services to Odisha for demanding challans

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Inter-state bus services between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, particularly in border villages around Srikakulam district, has become a problem. The issue became so serious seven APSRTC buses to a few villages in Andhra Pradesh via Odisha had to be withdrawn. Of late, Odisha Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials have started objecting to vehicles of Andhra Pradesh, particularly Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses, from running passenger services in Odisha villages. They demanded payment of challans for entering Odisha territory.

In the border areas, people need to cross some Odisha villages to reach some villages in Andhra Pradesh. A similar situation exists in Odisha too. To go to Chapara from Meliaputti, APSRTC buses cross Parlakhemundi, which is in Odisha. A few Odisha villages are situated between Kotturu and Matala in Kotturu mandal. APSRTC buses go via Odisha to reach villages in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Odisha buses too have to pass through some villages in Andhra Pradesh to reach some Odisha villages.

When Odisha RTA officials started objecting to Andhra Pradesh-based vehicles, particularly buses, from entering Odisha without paying challans, APSRTC immediately stopped its services and plied its buses on alternative routes. Almost a month ago, Odisha RTA officials imposed fine on an APSRTC bus at Parlakhemundi for running passenger services within Odisha limits. With no alternative, the APSRTC bus staff coughed up `4,300 to the Odisha RTA.