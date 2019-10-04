Polavaram Project Authority to review reverse tendering on October 16 

Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das apprised Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Secretary UP Singh on the re-tendering/reverse tendering done. Das informed them that the State was able to get bids for much lower quotations than those awarded previously, and added that the quantum of savings would be around Rs 838 crore (headworks, connectivities and hydel power plant). Das said the department was awaiting the court orders to take a call on entrustment of works to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. However, the PPA said that it was not informed anything officially.