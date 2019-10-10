Home States Andhra Pradesh

Grand finale to Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara

The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara concluded with Chakrasnanam at the pushkarini here on Tuesday.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chakrasnanam took place at TTD (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara concluded with Chakrasnanam at the pushkarini here on Tuesday.

At the crack of the dawn, the idols of Lord Malayappa and His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with Chakrathalwar were taken out in a grand procession to the temple of Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy. After the completion of the rituals, the priests performed Snapana Thirumanjanam followed by Chakrasnanam.

Tens of thousands of devotees who had congregated on the steps of the temple tank waited patiently for the auspicious moment and took a holy dip in the tank waters after the idol of Lord Chakrathalwar was immersed. The temple management deployed expert swimmers at the tank as a precautionary measure. TTD Executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal attributed the success of the festival to the coordinated efforts of TTD, the police and APSRTC. The suggestions given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit were very useful, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmotsavams Lord Venkateswara Chakrasnanam at the pushkarini here on Tuesday. pushkarini Lord Malayappa Sridevi Bhudevi TTD Executive officer Lord Chakrathalwar APSRTC TTD
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp