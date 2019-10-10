Grand finale to Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara concluded with Chakrasnanam at the pushkarini here on Tuesday.

At the crack of the dawn, the idols of Lord Malayappa and His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with Chakrathalwar were taken out in a grand procession to the temple of Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy. After the completion of the rituals, the priests performed Snapana Thirumanjanam followed by Chakrasnanam.

Tens of thousands of devotees who had congregated on the steps of the temple tank waited patiently for the auspicious moment and took a holy dip in the tank waters after the idol of Lord Chakrathalwar was immersed. The temple management deployed expert swimmers at the tank as a precautionary measure. TTD Executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal attributed the success of the festival to the coordinated efforts of TTD, the police and APSRTC. The suggestions given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit were very useful, he said.