SCERT to train teachers on ‘Ananda Vedika’

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is going to provide training to school teachers across the State in four phases regarding the ‘Ananda Vedika’ (AV) concept, which was implemented from the present academic year.

The AV programme is aimed at encouraging and honing the hidden talents of students by providing separate time slots apart from the stipulated classroom studies and through cultural and creative activities. There was no specific syllabus or prescribed modules for this course till date. Now, the SCERT is going to provide training on this subject to the teachers. For the same, the authorities have selected 1,421 teachers for the first phase from Prakasam. SCERT Director Dr B Pratap Reddy recently issued orders about the 12-day-long teachers’ training programme.