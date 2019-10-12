Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayanaslams Naidu for fudging growth numbers

Talking about the commitments made to the farmers of the capital region, the minister said that his government would fulfil them.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (Photo |EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting sharply to the allegations made by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu over financial and economic position of the State, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said the per-  capita income and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) were falling as the TDP government fudged the growth numbers and made false projections.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC office in Tadepalli on Friday, the minister said that the calculations were done based on the data provided by the previous government. “When we calculate, we take the data from the previous years. If the growth fell, it means the previous government failed to live up to its claims and statements,” Botcha maintained.

Talking about the commitments made to the farmers of the capital region, the minister said that his government would fulfil them. “The farmers were promised developed layouts. We will do it. A decision on the development of capital will also be taken after the expert committee submits its recommendations. But, we will work for the development of all the 13 districts. The capital development will be done as per our financial capabilities and aspirations,” the minister clarified. He lashed out at Naidu and Ramakrishnudu for making baseless allegations.

