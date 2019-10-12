Home States Andhra Pradesh

Suicide pact? Andhra man dies, friend battling for life in hospital

A married man reportedly attempted suicide with his friend by consuming pesticide at Neeleswarapalem in Achampeta mandal on Friday.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A married man reportedly attempted suicide with his friend by consuming pesticide at Neeleswarapalem in Achampeta Mandal on Friday.

The 28-year-old man, Banavath Hanuma Naik, died before he could be taken to a hospital while Sk Afsana, his friend, was struggling for her life.

The police said, Hanuma Naik developed extramarital relations with Afsana, who was visiting her grandfather in Sattenapalli and eloped with her four days ago.

This led to Afsana’s relatives filing a missing complaint with the Sattenapalli police.

Upon coming to know about the extensive searches, Hanuma Naik spoke to his father, Mandya Naik, over the phone and told him that he was at a nearby forest and had consumed pesticide.

The police rushed to the spot and admitted both of them to a private hospital in Achampeta.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

