Andhra Pradesh to update syllabus for classes 1-5 from next year

 The syllabus for classes 1 to 5 is likely to be  updated from the next academic year as part of implementation of the National Education Policy.  

Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The syllabus for classes 1 to 5 is likely to be updated from the next academic year as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy. The syllabus will have more practical sessions, self-assessment assignments and topics related to skill upgradation. 

The officials of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) have submitted a proposal to the State HRD Minister regarding these topics. The syllabus was last changed in 2010. After 10 years, the State government has decided to revamp the syllabus. In a recent review meeting, Minister Adimulapu Suresh instructed the officials of the School Education department to design the syllabus in such a way that it suits the emerging trends. 

Currently, the students of classes 1 to 5 are taugto uht subjects like English, Telugu and Hindi along with Mathematics and Environmental Science. According to the new proposals, instead of separate workbooks, self-assessment assignments for the students will be conducted at the end of every lesson. 

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the School Education department said, “Every time there is a change in National Education Policy, the syllabus for the students will also be changed. As the new educational policy will be in effect from the next academic year, the changes will be finalised at the earliest.” 

“At any cost, the revamped syllabus has to be finalised within two months and compiled so that they can be sent for printing by the end of January in order to meet the deadline to supply books on the day of school reopening,” he explained.

