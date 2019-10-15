Home States Andhra Pradesh

BCCI senior women’s T20 league matches start in Guntur

Gujarat and Meghalaya are in group A. From each group, two teams will qualify for the super league cum knock-out round to decide the All-India winner and runner up.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The league matches of BCCI senior women’s T20 league started at the grounds of JKC College and RVR&JC College of Engineering in Chowdavaram of Guntur city on Monday.

The Superleague matches will be held at the Mulapadu grounds near Vijayawada from October 31 to November 10. Total 35 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E) with seven teams in each group. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam,

Gujarat and Meghalaya are in group A. From each group, two teams will qualify for the super league cum knock-out round to decide the All-India winner and runner up.

Group A league matches between Andhra Pradesh v/s Bihar, Jharkhand v/s Meghalaya and Gujarat v/s Assam were played at RVR&JC and JKC College grounds here on Monday.The matches will continue till October 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI senior women’s T20 league JKC College RVR&JC College of Engineering Chowdavaram Guntur city Mulapadu grounds Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp