BCCI senior women’s T20 league matches start in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The league matches of BCCI senior women’s T20 league started at the grounds of JKC College and RVR&JC College of Engineering in Chowdavaram of Guntur city on Monday.

The Superleague matches will be held at the Mulapadu grounds near Vijayawada from October 31 to November 10. Total 35 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E) with seven teams in each group. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam,

Gujarat and Meghalaya are in group A. From each group, two teams will qualify for the super league cum knock-out round to decide the All-India winner and runner up.

Group A league matches between Andhra Pradesh v/s Bihar, Jharkhand v/s Meghalaya and Gujarat v/s Assam were played at RVR&JC and JKC College grounds here on Monday.The matches will continue till October 23.