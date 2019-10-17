Brace for more rains, Northeast Monsoon monsoon hits Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Northeast Monsoon has set in over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. For the next two days, heavy rain is likely to occur in the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

According to the IMD, the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country and Northeast monsoon set in. Under its influence, heavy rains were predicted in the districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and all districts of Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. “The Northeast monsoon will have much impact on South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Both the regions are likely to receive heavy rains till December,” said an IMD official.