Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP's co-incharge Sunil Deodhar makes it clear, no tie-up with Telugu Desam Party anymore

BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has reiterated that the party will not forge a tie-up with the TDP anymore.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has reiterated that the party will not forge a tie-up with the TDP anymore.  

“These are not my views. What I am saying are the views of Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda,’’ he maintaned. The  remarks assume significance amid reports of different voices in the party over the possible tie-up with the TDP in State.  

Speaking to reporters here, Deodar accused former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of misusing funds released by the Centre for the development of Rayalaseema region. He added the Centre would ensure that the guilty will be brought to book in two years.

Deodhar also urged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to submit proof of Naidu’s corruption to the Centre. Deodhar said almost all the State Chief Ministers since Independence had literally back-stabbed the Rayalaseema region. “Now, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is from the region, is the Chief Minister. He completes just six months in the office. Let us give him some more time to do something for Rayalaseema,’’ he said and urged Jagan to take steps to create jobs for youth. 

TAGS
 BJP Sunil Deodhar Andhra BJP TDP Rayalaseema region Jagan Mohan Reddy
