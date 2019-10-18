Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy doubtful for Sabarimala meet invited by Kerala CM, may send endowments officials 

 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a meeting on November 5 to discuss various aspects of this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a meeting on November 5 to discuss various aspects of this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Vijayan invited the chief ministers, ministers and in-charge officers of Dewaswom Boards of AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Puducherry for the proposed meeting to be held at Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram.   

“The meeting will discuss various aspects of this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage,’’ Vijayan said in the letter to Jagan and added that a separate invitation will be sent to Jagan by the Kerala Minister for Dewaswom. This is for the first time that the Kerala government proposed a meeting of Chief Ministers of the South Indian States ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Tense situations witnessed in Sabarimala last year following the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all age groups to the temple. Many Hindu organisations are against the top court’s order.   

However, Jagan may not attend the meet on Sabarimala in Kerala capital. 
Endowments minister or officials might attend the meet, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Sabarimala pilgrimage Dewaswom Boards Kerala government
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp