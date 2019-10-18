CM Jagan Reddy doubtful for Sabarimala meet invited by Kerala CM, may send endowments officials 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a meeting on November 5 to discuss various aspects of this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Vijayan invited the chief ministers, ministers and in-charge officers of Dewaswom Boards of AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Puducherry for the proposed meeting to be held at Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The meeting will discuss various aspects of this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage,’’ Vijayan said in the letter to Jagan and added that a separate invitation will be sent to Jagan by the Kerala Minister for Dewaswom. This is for the first time that the Kerala government proposed a meeting of Chief Ministers of the South Indian States ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Tense situations witnessed in Sabarimala last year following the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all age groups to the temple. Many Hindu organisations are against the top court’s order.

However, Jagan may not attend the meet on Sabarimala in Kerala capital.

Endowments minister or officials might attend the meet, sources said.